A significant accomplishment for Team India in their victory against Afghanistan was stand-in leader KL Rahul’s innings, which was in addition to Virat Kohli‘s brilliant first T20I century.

Since making a comeback on the international stage, the 30-year-old has been under intense pressure to get back in the running. Rahul, though, had glimpses of regaining his former form on Thursday (September 8), scoring an excellent 62 off 41 balls against the Afghans.

After a protracted injury layoff, he had challenges returning, but the team supported the starter, and he gave what was required of him.

Important For KL Rahul To Be In A Good Space Heading Into The World Cup: Virat Kohli

In a video interview with Rohit Sharma that BCCI published, Virat Kohli emphasised the significance of Rahul’s return to fitness. When Rahul is playing well, Kohli feels he can alter the outcome of the match. Kohli said:

“Let’s not ignore how crucial KL’s knock was. It is important for him to be in a good space heading into the World Cup. Once he starts batting well in T20 cricket, our team looks even more strong.”

The former Indian skipper went on to add:

“We are confident in the way we are playing and I am sure good things are to happen in the future.”

We Will Be Ready Come The First Game Of The World Cup: Virat Kohli

Coming up, Team India will play three T20 Internationals at home against formidable opposition from Australia and South Africa. For the Men in Blue, Virat Kohli thinks it will be the ideal lead-up to the crucial T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The team’s accustomed environments in India and the UAE, where the Asia Cup is being played, would definitely differ from those in Australia. Kohli believes that the squad has ample time to prepare mentally for the circumstances, nevertheless. He stated:

“You (Rohit Sharma) and I have been playing for a long period of time. So for us it is about continuing to be in a good space. What we are creating in the change room is very special and sacred to all of us. So in the next two series against top teams, it is about doing well under pressure and taking good decisions.”

Virat Kohli went on to add:

“We feel confident that we can play these bowlers in the World Cup although conditions will be a bit tough. We have time to prepare and I am sure we will be ready come the first game of the World Cup.”

On September 20 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, India will play Australia in the first of their three T20Is.

