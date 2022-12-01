ONE 164: Jarred Brooks vows to end Joshua Pacio’s reign

MANILA, Philippines — Jarred Brooks seeks to culminate his arduous training by stopping Joshua Pacio and claiming the Filipino’s ONE strawweight world title in the main event of ONE 164 on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Brooks is raring to go after a long wait and months of sacrifices ahead of his fight against Pacio. The two were supposed to clash on June 3 before a “scheduling conflict” got in the way.

“This fight has been leading up for the past six months. I’ve been training like world champion-caliber fighters like Justin Scoggins. I’ve been training with my head coach James Lee. I’ve been going to jiu-jitsu gym. I’ve been getting different looks from kickboxing gyms. It’s been really, really tough. It’s been a really rough experience in this training camp,” said Brooks amid the boos of the Filipino fans during the pre-fight press conference at Solaire Resort and Casino on Wednesday.

Brooks (19-2) is brimming with confidence heading to his fight, promising to bring home the strawweight strap with him when he goes back to the United States.

“I’m going to show it all against your boy this Saturday. I’m going to chop off the head of this Filipino, and I’m going to bring it back to the United States! That’s what I’m talking about, let’s go! Y’all laughing now, I promise you, you won’t be laughing after the fight,” he said.

Pacio (20-3) vows not to let down his fans by remaining undefeated at home.

“Medyo dito tayo natatalo eh, tagilid tayo sa Englishan. Honestly, I’ve been undefeated here in my country, the Philippines, and I plan to do that again this December 3rd,” Pacio said.

Brooks believes his biggest edge is his wrestling and grappling.

“Team Lakay has had trouble with their grappling in the past and I’m definitely going to show that. I know that they have an Iranian coach– yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah it’s all right. Hey, I’m used to it at the end of the day. I’m used to it. Everybody wants to hate on The Monkey God, and that’s all good because guess who’s bringing that fucking belt back to the United States of America, baby?” Brooks said.

“Hey I love all of you Filipino people. I have nothing against any Filipino. I have nothing against any Asian-American, anybody. All my beef comes with [Pacio] and I’m getting the belt. I promise you that. If you want to keep on hating, it doesn’t matter. I’m getting the belt at the end of the day. ONE Championship baby, let’s go,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next