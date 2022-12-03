ONE: Confident Jhanlo Sangiao ready for ‘anyone’ after latest win

MANILA, Philippines—Jhanlo Sangiao continued his torrid start after a quick submission victory over fellow Filipino Anacleto Lauron in ONE 164 Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Sangiao finished off Lauron with a rear-naked choke after 1:48 in the opening frame.

“I’m very confident. I know I’m stronger [than him],” Sangiao, son of Team Lakay founder Mark, said.

“I felt [that] I can put him down and submit him,” he added. “I always practice my rear-naked choke in the gym.”

The 20-year-old Sangiao hiked his record to 5-0.

His latest victory was Team Lakay’s first after its bets Eduard Folayang and Jenelyn Olsim were stopped early in their respective bouts.

Brimming with confidence, Sangiao said he’s ready to fight whoever ONE Championship puts in front of him.

“Anyone. Depends on ONE. I’m just here to show what I can do and do my best.”

