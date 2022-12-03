Saturday, December 3, 2022
HomeSportONE: Confident Jhanlo Sangiao ready for 'anyone' after latest win
Sport

ONE: Confident Jhanlo Sangiao ready for ‘anyone’ after latest win

admin
By admin
0
41


Jhanlo Mark Sangiao ONE 164

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao celebrates after a first-round submission victory in ONE 164 at Mall of Asia Arena. Photo from ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines—Jhanlo Sangiao continued his torrid start after a quick submission victory over fellow Filipino Anacleto Lauron in ONE 164 Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Sangiao finished off Lauron with a rear-naked choke after 1:48 in the opening frame.

“I’m very confident. I know I’m stronger [than him],” Sangiao, son of Team Lakay founder Mark, said.

“I felt [that] I can put him down and submit him,” he added. “I always practice my rear-naked choke in the gym.”

The 20-year-old Sangiao hiked his record to 5-0.

His latest victory was Team Lakay’s first after its bets Eduard Folayang and Jenelyn Olsim were stopped early in their respective bouts.

Brimming with confidence, Sangiao said he’s ready to fight whoever ONE Championship puts in front of him.

“Anyone. Depends on ONE. I’m just here to show what I can do and do my best.”

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous article
Rapid Action Force Deployed As Clash Breaks Out Between TMC, BJP Workers in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas
Next article
4 Killed 9 Injured As Jeep Carrying Wedding Party Hits Truck In UP
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
41
Previous article
Rapid Action Force Deployed As Clash Breaks Out Between TMC, BJP Workers in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas
Next article
4 Killed 9 Injured As Jeep Carrying Wedding Party Hits Truck In UP
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677