ONE: Denice Zamboanga vows return to form in crucial Manila bout

MANILA, Philippines — Determined to regain her winning ways after two consecutive losses, Denice Zamboanga seeks to take care of business against Lin Heqin of China on Saturday in ONE Fight Night 5 at Mall of Asia Arena.

“This is a very important fight for me because I just came from a loss and this fight, I want to make sure to get back to rank No. 1 and fight for the title,” said Zamboanga in the pre-fight press conference at Solaire Resort and Casino on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Filipino, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the ONE Championship women’s atomweight division, absorbed back-to-back losses to Seo Hee Ham. She lost via controversial split decision last year before dropping a unanimous decision in their rematch last March in Singapore.

Zamboanga (8-2) is eager to prove herself and earn a title shot.

“That’s the goal, to take the atomweight title. This fight, I’m gonna show Denice the Menace is coming back and I want to show how Filipinos are the best fighters,” she said.

In her first ONE Championship match at home, Zamboanga vows not to disappoint Filipino fans as she joins Eduard Folayang and Jackie Buntan in the opening card bannered by light heavyweight championReinier De Ridder’s title defense against interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin.

“I’m very excited and very grateful that ONE Championship gave me this opportunity. And also to my brother to fight in the same week. I’ll make sure your tickets are worth it for this fight night,” she said.

In the main event, Team Lakay’s Joshua Pacio defends his strawweight strap against Jarred Brooks in the main event of ONE 164.

