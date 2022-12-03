Saturday, December 3, 2022
ONE: Drex Zamboanga, Jeremy Pacatiw pull off victories

Drex Zamboanga celebrates victory in ONE: 164. –ONE CHAMPIONSHIP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Drex Zamboanga continued his resurgence while Jeremy Pacatiw bounced back on Saturday.

Zamboanga notched his fourth straight win after a hard-earned unanimous decision win over Team Lakay’s Adonis Sevilleno at ONE 164 at Mall of Asia Arena.

Pacatiw, also of Team Lakay, rebounded from his knockout loss to Fabricio Andrade last February by stopping Tial Thang of Myanmar in an action-packed bantamweight bout.

“I’m very motivated because a lot of good people surround me,” Pacatiw (11-5) said.

“Huge respect to Tial Thang. He’s very tough and very talented. Someday we will face again,” he added.

The victory made it a double celebration for the Zamboanga siblings after Drex followed up her sister Denice’s win in the morning session.

The older Zamboanga, whose current streak came after three consecutive losses, improved to 10-5 after spoiling the debut of Sevilleno.

Denice, the former No. 1 atomweight contender, beat Lin Heqin of China via split decision.

