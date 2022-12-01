ONE: Eduard Folayang draws motivation from young Filipinos ahead of Manila fight

MANILA, Philippines — Eduard Folayang remained unfazed after his Brazilian foe Edson Marques issued a stern warning against the Filipino MMA legend ahead of their clash in ONE Fight Night 5 on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Marques said he is determined to show that Folayang’s career has long been over, adding that it’s his time now as he aims to make a statement win against the hometown hero.

“I respect his time, I respect his run in his career. But he needs to know his time is gone and my time is now,” said Marques during the pre-fight press conference at Solaire Resort and Casino on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Folayang took his opponent’s statement in stride as he kept his focus on his motivation to serve as an inspiration to aspiring Filipino fighters.

“My motivation is the young Filipinos, I always want to inspire them to become champions in their own field and as we can see with ONE Warrior Series, a lot of upcoming fighters are getting good. That’s one of the things that keep me going on the sport,” said the two-time lightweight champion, who last fought in March when he beat Australian legend John Wayne Parr in a Muay Thai encounter.

The 39-year-old Folayang, who will be among the Filipinos kicking off the doubleheader card return of ONE Championship in Manila, seeks to start the day right for Team Lakay by winning his match.

“Of course, I want to bring fireworks being the one starting it. The fire will start in the lead card and we’ll make sure to give you the best show this Saturday,” he said.

Folayang is also eyeing a super fight against Sage Northcutt.

“I already suggested doing a super fight with Sage but I don’t know if it will happen. But for me, I’m open to that,” he said.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong bared they offered a super fight for Folayang and Northcutt but the latter refused.

“We offered Eduard a super fight, and he accepted. His opponent didn’t accept. We have a lot of interesting fights. I think Eduard’s not done after a phenomenal performance against John Wayne Parr. You’ll see more of that,” Sityodtong said.

