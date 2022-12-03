Saturday, December 3, 2022
ONE: Eduard Folayang no qualms despite ‘early stoppage’ in loss to Edson Marques

Edson Marques Eduard Folayang ONE

Eduard Folayang vs Edson Marques. Photo from ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines—Eduard Folayang’s homecoming fight on Saturday did not end well for the Filipino MMA legend.

Fighting in the Philippines for the first time in over two years, Folayang faltered against Brazil’s Edson Marques, who pulled off a second-round stoppage, in their lightweight clash at ONE Fight Night 5 at Mall of Asia Arena.

Marques landed a solid right that dropped Folayang, forcing referee Olivier Coste to step in and stop the fight.

Folayang, however, felt the stoppage was too early.

“[I was] going into a clinch, and then I was trying to go into my right but I got by caught a punch. But I wasn’t really out. I think I just fell face first,” Folayang, the former two-time lightweight champion, recalled.

“Then, I immediately got up. I can still recall. I think the stoppage was really early,” he added.

Gracious in defeat, the 39-year-old Folayang still accepts the result.

“The decision has already been made. It was at the heat of the moment and there’s already a decision made.”

But it wasn’t all heartbreak for the Philippines with Denice Zamboanga and Jackie Buntan emerging victorious in their respective fights.

Zamboanga, the former No. 1 contender in the atomweight division, regained her winning ways after beating Lin Heqin of China via split decision.

The Fil-American Buntan also won on points, topping Amber Kitchen in a catchweight Muay Thai bout.

Zamboanga (9-2) got back on track after back-to-back losses to Ham Seo Hee.

In the main event of the first of two cards, Anatoly Malykhin knocked out Reinier De Ridder in the opening round to claim the light heavyweight title.

