Saturday, December 3, 2022
ONE: Geje Eustaquio absorbs first round KO

Team Lakay's Geje Eustaquio against China’s Hu Yong. –ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

MANILA, Philippines—Geje Eustaquio’s bid back to world champion status in ONE Championship took a big hit on Saturday.

Eustaquio, the former flyweight champion from Team Lakay, was knocked out in the first round by China’s Hu Yong at ONE 164 at Mall of Asia Arena.

“I promised myself that I will be a world champion,” Yong said through a translator.

“My goal was to beat him in the first round and I got him.”

Nursing a cut near the eye, the 33-year-old Eustaquio got decked after taking a solid right on the chin that ended the fight.

Eustaquio won the flyweight belt back in June 2018 after outpointing Adriano Moraes.

But he lost it right away seven months later in a rematch with Moraes.

