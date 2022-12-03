ONE: Jenelyn Olsim aims for strong finish vs Meng Bo

MANILA, Philippines–Hardened by a recent win and a podium finish in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games, Jenelyn Olsim is still hoping she could tab more than a win this Saturday night.

The striker out of famed Team Lakay is hoping she could turn in a decisive finish when she takes on Meng Bo in a strawweight mixed martial arts contest this Saturday’s ONE 164 showpiece at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“Looking back at my previous fights, I’ve realized that I still need to harness my submission and finishing techniques,” she told the Inquirer in a mix of Filipino and Ilocano.

“All my previous fights have been resolved by decision. And they always say that as much as possible, one should avoid leaving the decision to the judges,” she added. “So I really want to finish my fights from now on.”

Olsim, a striker herself, has her work cut out for her as she takes on a knockout artist in Bo. But the national muay thai athlete is far from fazed.

“It’s been featured that she’s a heavy puncher. Watching her fight, I think that’s true. All of her previous fights have ended in knockouts,” Olsim said.

“I think I’ll have to watch out for her boxing skills. But at the same time, I know I can keep up. There’s nothing that could not be done without training and a sound gameplan.”

“It would be nice to be technical [in this fight],” Olsim teased.

