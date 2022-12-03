Saturday, December 3, 2022
HomeSportONE: Jenelyn Olsim suffers 24-second KO vs Meng Bo
Sport

ONE: Jenelyn Olsim suffers 24-second KO vs Meng Bo

admin
By admin
0
29


Jenelyn Olsim ONE 164

Jenelyn Olsim is knocked out by Meng Bo in the first round of their bout. Photo from ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines—Jenelyn Olsim’s fears heading into her fight against Meng Bo ringed true on Saturday.

Wary of her opponent’s knockout power, Olsim took a vicious elbow from Bo, who proceeded to finish off the Team Lakay warrior with the ground and pound just 24 seconds into their catchweight bout.

The Chinese veteran’s quick victory kicked off ONE 164 at Mall of Asia Arena, the first event held in the Philippines since the pandemic.

The 25-year-old Olsim lost for the second time in three fights as she failed to follow up her split decision win over Julie Mezabarba last June.

Team Lakay dropped to 0-2 in the card with former two-time lightweight champion Eduard Folayang suffering a second-round stoppage in the morning session against Edson Marques of Brazil.

Team Lakay star Joshua Pacio will defend his strawweight crown against Jarred Brooks in the main event.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous article
FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA Delivers Record Breaking Television Audience | Watch Video
Next article
Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.4 Jolts Indonesia’s West Java
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
29
Previous article
FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA Delivers Record Breaking Television Audience | Watch Video
Next article
Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.4 Jolts Indonesia’s West Java
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677