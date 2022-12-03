ONE: Jenelyn Olsim suffers 24-second KO vs Meng Bo

MANILA, Philippines—Jenelyn Olsim’s fears heading into her fight against Meng Bo ringed true on Saturday.

Wary of her opponent’s knockout power, Olsim took a vicious elbow from Bo, who proceeded to finish off the Team Lakay warrior with the ground and pound just 24 seconds into their catchweight bout.

The Chinese veteran’s quick victory kicked off ONE 164 at Mall of Asia Arena, the first event held in the Philippines since the pandemic.

Meng Bo 🇨🇳 STOPS Jenelyn Olsim in 24 SECONDS in the opening bout of ONE 164! ⚡#ONE164

The 25-year-old Olsim lost for the second time in three fights as she failed to follow up her split decision win over Julie Mezabarba last June.

Team Lakay dropped to 0-2 in the card with former two-time lightweight champion Eduard Folayang suffering a second-round stoppage in the morning session against Edson Marques of Brazil.

Team Lakay star Joshua Pacio will defend his strawweight crown against Jarred Brooks in the main event.

