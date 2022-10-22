ONE: Jeremy Miado wins again, wants title fight vs Joshua Pacio in Manila

MANILA, Philippines—Rising Filipino Jeremy Miado continued his winning ways after stopping Danial Williams in ONE Fight Night 3 on Saturday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Miado chalked up his fourth consecutive win, putting the strawweight division on notice.

The Filipino fighter dropped Williams with a right hand early in the third round to score a TKO victory just a little over 30 seconds into the round.

On a roll, Miado has now set his sights on the world title, calling out strawweight champion and compatriot Joshua Pacio after picking up another impressive victory.

“I’m coming for the belt, give me a fight in Manila in December. I’m ready to put on a show for you guys,” Miado said.

The 29-year-old Miado set the tone early after decking Williams with a counter right in the opening round but the Thai-born Aussie managed to survive to avoid a stoppage.

