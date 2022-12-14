ONE: Lito Adiwang set to return to action in January after ACL injury

MANILA, Philippines—Team Lakay’s Lito Adiwang is set to return to the MMA scene for ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov at Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand on January 14.

Adiwang looks to make an impact once more after tearing his ACL in March in a bout against fellow Filipino Jeremy Miado in ONE X.

In his first match back, the Filipino fighter will take on Russia’s Mansur Malachiev in the flyweight division.

The Baguio native is not just looking to return and improve from his 13-5 win-loss record, but he is also dedicating his match to his late father, who died two months ago.

“With the trials in my career and life, I’ve tasted defeat in the game, injury, and losses in life. It’s painful and demoralizing. I did reach my breaking point, but [I know] that if I [succumb] to this emotional and painful feeling, this can be my downfall,” he said.

Adiwang added that competing in martial arts and in ONE have helped him cope with such a heartbreaking loss.

“With the help of martial arts, I know that I can put my pain and frustration into training and it can ease my pain. I got something that I will put my mind and focus on. Also, I want to fulfill my promise to my father to fight in January.”

Fight Night 6 will be headlined by defending titleholder Superbon Singha Mawynn and #1 contender Chingiz Allazov.

Read Next