Sunday, November 13, 2022
HomeSportPaeng Nepomuceno adds to his legend with gold in Asian Senior Championships
Sport

Paeng Nepomuceno adds to his legend with gold in Asian Senior Championships

admin
By admin
0
77


Paeng Nepomuceno

Paeng Nepomuceno after winning the gold in the men’s 65+ division of the 16th Asian Senior Bowling Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo from Philippine Bowling Federation

MANILA, Philippines—Paeng Nepomuceno added another piece of hardware to his collection after snagging the gold in the 16th Asian Senior Championships men’s singles 65+ division in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The bowling legend outlasted Japan’s Akira Nakada and Korea’s Jin Headong to capture the crown.

Nepomuceno scored 1264 pinfalls to beat Nakada’s 1238 and Headong’s 1223.

The 65-year-old Nepomuceno is as celebrated as they come with countless titles under his belt.

Among the International Bowling Hall-of-Famer’s accolades are four World Cup titles he won in 1976, 1980, 1992 and 1996.





Source link

Previous article
Twitter Manager Puked After Elon Musk Ordered Him To Announce Mass Layoffs: Report
Next article
Meet Professor T.J. Renuka Prasad The Man Who Turned 1,112acre Bengaluru Campus into Miniforest
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

Paeng Nepomuceno adds to his legend with gold in Asian Senior Championships

admin
By admin
0
77


Paeng Nepomuceno

Paeng Nepomuceno after winning the gold in the men’s 65+ division of the 16th Asian Senior Bowling Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo from Philippine Bowling Federation

MANILA, Philippines—Paeng Nepomuceno added another piece of hardware to his collection after snagging the gold in the 16th Asian Senior Championships men’s singles 65+ division in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The bowling legend outlasted Japan’s Akira Nakada and Korea’s Jin Headong to capture the crown.

Nepomuceno scored 1264 pinfalls to beat Nakada’s 1238 and Headong’s 1223.

The 65-year-old Nepomuceno is as celebrated as they come with countless titles under his belt.

Among the International Bowling Hall-of-Famer’s accolades are four World Cup titles he won in 1976, 1980, 1992 and 1996.





Source link

Previous article
Twitter Manager Puked After Elon Musk Ordered Him To Announce Mass Layoffs: Report
Next article
Meet Professor T.J. Renuka Prasad The Man Who Turned 1,112acre Bengaluru Campus into Miniforest
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677