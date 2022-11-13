Paeng Nepomuceno adds to his legend with gold in Asian Senior Championships





MANILA, Philippines—Paeng Nepomuceno added another piece of hardware to his collection after snagging the gold in the 16th Asian Senior Championships men’s singles 65+ division in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The bowling legend outlasted Japan’s Akira Nakada and Korea’s Jin Headong to capture the crown.

Nepomuceno scored 1264 pinfalls to beat Nakada’s 1238 and Headong’s 1223.

The 65-year-old Nepomuceno is as celebrated as they come with countless titles under his belt.

Among the International Bowling Hall-of-Famer’s accolades are four World Cup titles he won in 1976, 1980, 1992 and 1996.









