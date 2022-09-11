PAK vs SL: Pakistan Are The Favourites But The Talented And Young Sri Lankan Team Should Not Be Underestimated: Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram stated that Pakistan will be the favourites in the Asia Cup final, but cautioned Babar Azam and his squad on Sunday against the young and talented Sri Lanka team.

After beginning the campaign with a humiliating loss to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka has so far had a successful season. Following an amazing comeback, Dasun Shanaka and his team won four straight games, including triumphs over Pakistan and India.

Akram stated that Pakistan will learn from their mistakes and enter the final as heavy favourites. Akram was speaking to BBN Sports. The in-form Sri Lankan team, he said, must be avoided.

“The Pakistani team’s performance in this Asia Cup has been outstanding. However, in the game against Sri Lanka, their batting lacked purpose. But the bowling was respectable. Hopefully, they will learn from their errors. Pakistan is still the favourite to win the match, in my opinion. But the vibrant and young Sri Lankan team cannot be taken lightly,” Wasim Akram told BBN Sports.

Babar is one of the best players in the world: Wasim Akram

Babar Azam was praised by Akram as one of the top players in the world and Akram predicted that he would perform well in the final.

“One strong inning is all that Babar, one of the best players in the world, requires. He may have been concerned about the lack of runs because he had some difficulty. The good news is that he has experience in the crease, which is important for any great player. In the final, I believe he will perform well,” remarked Wasim Akram.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to take part in the Asia Cup 2022 final match on September 11 at 7:30 IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

