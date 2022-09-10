Pakistan Batters Were Unable To Pick Variations From Wanindu Hasaranga, Opines Ex-Pakistan Skipper Salman Butt

“Straight finger means the ball will spin away and behind the hand means the delivery will come in. Iftikhar Ahmed could not read a googly in an earlier match. In this game as well, he couldn’t pick the variation,” he added.

Salman Butt blames poor shot selection from Pakistan batters

Sri Lanka bowlers tied down the batters through their disciplined bowling but Butt blamed poor shot selection for their downfall. Pakistan reached 49-1 after six overs but lost the last nine wickets for 58 runs.

“The kind of shots Pakistan batters played, I won’t call it a bad day for them. I would describe it as very poor shot selection. We could have said it was a bad day for them if they had some poor luck. However, batters were getting dismissed due to their inability to pick bowlers’ variations.”