Pampanga governor is Converge FiberXer’s new team manager

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda has confirmed that he has accepted to help Converge FiberXers as team manager for the third conference of the Philippine Basketball Association’s (PBA) 47th season.

Pineda assured that his official duties as Pampanga governor would not be affected, attributing that to his disciplined ways.

He said this in a post on social media an hour after Atty. Chito Salud, PBA team governor, executive vice president and head of government relations and sports affairs of Converge, announced the appointments of Pineda and Franzl Jacob Lao as assistant team managers.

Salud said the governor’s “long term association and shared passion for basketball with no less than our [Chief Executive Officer] Dennis Uy will bring to the team that extra special attention, laser focus and long term strategic thinking championships teams are made of.”

Pineda produced professional basketball players in his sports stable like Arwind Santos.

Converge, coached by Aldin Ayo, is currently locked in a best-of-three quarterfinals series against San Miguel in the ongoing 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup, losing Game 1 on Wednesday.

