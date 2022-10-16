PBA: Andrew Nicholson proves value in Bay Area win over San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines—Andrew Nicholson continued to put up stellar numbers on Sunday night for the Bay Area Dragons.

The Canadian big man turned in 39 points, 12 rebounds that went with two assists in the visitors’ 113-87 whipping of shorthanded San Miguel Beer.

And there’s more where that came from.

“I’m just getting back to the groove of things. [I have] been sitting for a month and this is just my second game, so I’m just getting my wind back,” he told reporters shortly after the rout at Smart Araneta Coliseum that had Bay Area improving to 4-1.

Nicholson is one of the two reinforcements that coach Brian Goorjian is rotating in its campaign in the Commissioner’s Cup.

The other Bay Area import is Myles Powell, a guard who also has experience playing in the National Basketball Association just like Nicholson.

Nicholson took over Powell’s spot in a losing effort against Barangay Ginebra a week ago, finishing with 28 that went with 12 boards.

Nicholson credited both Goorjian and his teammates for his improved numbers against a San Miguel side that still packed firepower despite missing six-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo due to a throat problem.

“Coach did a great job of utilizing me tonight,” he said as he added a pair of steals and a block to his name.

“I just remained consistent—just moved the ball and trusted my teammates,” he went on. “I found them [and] they found me. They did a good job in the second half not only on the offensive end, but defensively as well.”

On tap for Bay Area next is Terrafirma, which has Lester Prosper, a do-it-all import and San Miguel backup who is getting more and more endeared to Filipino fans with his quirky videos where he is trying to speak Tagalog.

