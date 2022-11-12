PBA: Arvin Tolentino’s double-double pushes NorthPort past Terrafirma

ANTIPOLO CITY — NorthPort denied Terrafirma its greatest chance at ending the second-longest skid in history after coming back in the fourth quarter to snatch a 91-85 win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at Ynares Center here.

Arvin Tolentino, Roi Sumang and William Navarro led the Batang Pier’s rally from a 15-point deficit to secure a result that boosted their chances in the quarterfinal race with an even 5-5 record.

The Batang Pier also handed the Dyip their 25th consecutive defeat, moving four shy of equaling the all-time mark held by the Blackwater Bossing.

“They were not making their shots, and we kept our momentum going in the last six minutes,” NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio said in Filipino.

Tolentino reset his career-high with 31 points, 11 in the last period and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Batang Pier stayed inside the top eight of the team standings.

Navarro shrugged off a 3-of-10 clip to produce seven of his 10 points in the final period even as Sumang was a spark for NorthPort early in the quarter before ending the day with seven points, four rebounds and four assists.

Import Prince Ibeh also played an important role on the defensive end, posting nine points, 17 rebounds and six blocks.

Terrafirma’s ninth loss in as many games this conference spoiled Juami Tiongson’s 18 points and Alex Cabagnot’s 16. Lester Prosper had a team-high 23 points and 18 rebounds.

The Scores:

NORTHPORT 91 — Tolentino 31, Bolick 12, Navarro 12, Ibeh 9, Sumang 7, Balanza 6, Ferrer 5, Ayaay 4, Salado 3, Chan 2, Taha 0.

TERRAFIRMA 85 — Prosper 23, Tiongson 18, Cabagnot 16, Alolino 8, Ramos 8, Munzon 5, Calvo 3, Cahilig 2, Javelona 2, Camson 0, Gabayni 0, Gomez de Liano 0.

Quarters: 20-28, 45-55, 64-71, 91-85.

