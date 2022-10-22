PBA: Cameron Oliver, Mikey Williams star as TNT beats Blackwater

MANILA, Philippines–TNT prevented itself from suffering another upset defeat after pulling away in the second half to beat Blackwater, 108-98, on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Import Cameron Oliver and Mikey Williams led the charge by combining for more than half of the team’s scoring production as the Tropang Giga improved to a three-way share of third at 3-2.

Oliver tallied 38 points while Williams dropped 28 spiked by six triples in the win that enabled TNT to redeem itself after Wednesday’s 110-101 loss to NLEX.

“As poorly as we shot against NLEX, the problem was really our defense,” said coach Chot Reyes.

That focus allowed TNT to force Blackwater into 31 turnovers despite trailing as high as nine in the first half and the contest being tight until late in the third period.

Oliver’s three at the buzzer made it 83-72 for TNT after three, wrapping up a stretch that came after Blackwater held a 64-61 lead in the first four minutes of the same period.

Calvin Oftana and RR Pogoy added 11 points apiece for the Tropang Giga.

Import Cameron Krutwig’s 25 points couldn’t stop Blackwater from falling to 3-4.

The Bossing played sans Troy Rosario due to a plantar fasciitis, denying the ex-Tropang Giga a chance to face his former team for the first time since being traded before the conference began.

The scores:

TNT 108 — Oliver 38, Williams M. 28, Pogoy 11, Oftana 11, Williams K. 7, Castro 6, Tungcab 5, Erram 2, Montalbo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

BLACKWATER 98 —Krutwig 25, Amer 16, Suerte 15, Ular 13, Banal 12, McCarthy 11, Jackson 4, Taha 2, Melton 0, Ebona 0, Sena 0, Sena 0, Go 0, Ayonayon 0, Publico 0.

Quarters: 24-27, 53-51, 83-71, 108-98.

