PBA: Converge fends off Phoenix for six straight wins

MANILA, Philippines–Converge raised its winning streak to six consecutive games after outlasting Phoenix, 132-127, in a high-scoring 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup affair on Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The FiberXers finally took control of the match in the fourth quarter before holding off the Fuel Masters’ comeback bid in the final minutes to leapfrog the idle Bay Area Dragons and climb into second place at 7-2.

Coach Aldin Ayo tipped his cap to counterpart Topex Robinson after a contest featuring the hottest teams of the midseason conference. Phoenix also came to the match having won five in a row.

“Coach Topex runs some great plays. He makes sure that his players know where they are and they know how to exploit it,” said Ayo.

Import Quincy Miller had 46 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks to lead Converge in registering the highest points scored by a rookie team in the league since Sta. Lucia put up 148 in a six-point overtime triumph over Pepsi in 1993.

Miller fired eight threes while RK Ilagan made six on his way to 22 as the FiberXers delivered 22 from beyond the arc to tie the fourth-highest in league history.

Jeron Teng posted 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists, rookie center Justine Arana hauled down 14 rebounds and Maverick Ahanmisi added 13 points.

Phoenix fell to 5-4 despite 25 points, 21 rebounds, seven assists and four steals from import Kaleb Wesson.

Jason Perkins made a surprise return from what was initially ruled as a season-ending knee injury and scored 14 points in 14 minutes off the bench.

The scores:

CONVERGE 132 — Miller 46, Teng 25, Ilagan 22, Ahanmisi 13, Melecio 9, Arana 6, Stockton 6, Murrell 5, Ambohot 0, Bulanadi 0, Tratter 0.

PHOENIX 127 — Wesson 25, Mocon 17, Anthony 17, Serrano 17, Perkins 14, Tio 12, Jazul 12, Garcia 3, Manganti 4, Camacho 2, Pascual 2, Robles 2, Rios 0.

Quarters: 36-36, 73-74, 107-102, 132-127.

