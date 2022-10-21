Friday, October 21, 2022
PBA: Converge stuns San Miguel for back-to-back victories

Converge import Quincy Miller vs San Miguel defenders. –PBA IMAGES

MANILA, Philippines–Converge displayed poise despite losing a big lead and completed a 106-102 upset win over San Miguel Beer on Friday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The FiberXers squandered a 17-point lead and trailed by five in the fourth, but leaned on a stirring windup that enabled them to complete the biggest victory in the young PBA coaching career of Aldin Ayo.

Import Quincy Miller had 24 points, 16 rebounds and nine blocks while Aljun Melecio delivered 18 points and seven assists to help Converge produce back-to-back triumphs and go 3-2 in the midseason conference.

It came at the expense of a San Miguel side that fell to 1-3 in the debut of new import Devon Scott.

Scott had 16 points and 15 rebounds but there’s still an adjustment period for the player tapped to fill the void left by the struggling Diamond Stone.

CJ Perez scored 29 points, including back-to-back baskets that put San Miguel on top 100-95 with under five minutes remaining.

But Converge made nine in a row, with Miller’s jumper, 1:14 to go, making it 104-100.

The scores:

CONVERGE 106 — Miller 24, Melecio 18, Teng 13, DiGregorio 12, Ahanmisi 10, Bulanadi 8, Ilagan 8, Arana 7, Tratter 3, Stockton 3, Hill 0.

SAN MIGUEL 102 — Perez 29, Tautuaa 21, Scott 16, Lassiter 7, Enciso 6, Herndon 6, Manuel 6, Brondial 3, Ross 0.

Quarters: 33-24, 59-48, 86-79, 106-102.

Read Next

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





