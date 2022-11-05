PBA: Converge wins 5th straight, Aljun Melecio hits career high

ANTIPOLO CITY — Converge showed unrelenting effort right from the jump on Saturday night and then paired it with poise towards the end to thrash NLEX, 108-84, to stay scorching hot in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Aljun Melecio reset his career-best outing, turning in 24 points in an effort that had the club marching towards their 5th straight win while matching the streak of Phoenix Super LPG.

Rookie big men Jeo Ambohot finished with 14 points while Justine Arana 12 more as the FiberXers powered through without do-it-all import Quincy Miller who was ejected late in the first half due to use of profane language.

Miller already had 15 points and nine rebounds before his early exit.

“[W]e really have to give credit to the players, because they’re making the coaching staff look good out there. They’re executing and playing well. They’re loose,” rookie PBA coach Aldin Ayo said, whose charges rose to 6-2 overall and tied visiting Bay Area at No. 2.

“Even if they’re playing to the best of their individual abilities, they remain within the system, so really, hats off to our players,” he added.

NLEX got the goods from newcomer Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser who put up 24 points and nine rebounds. Earl Clark, skipper Kevin Alas, and Don Trollano had at least 14 as the Road Warriors dropped to 3-4.

Converge plays Phoenix next in a marquee matchup this Wednesday.

