PBA: Ginebra rallies past Magnolia, Justin Brownlee comes up clutch

MANILA, Philippines—Barangay Ginebra overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Magnolia, 103-97, and hand the latter its first defeat in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup before 12,087 fans at Mall of Asia Arena.

Justin Brownlee’s jumper with 1:19 left in the fourth broke a 97-all tie before blocking a potential game-tying basket by Magnolia import Nick Rakocevic in the dying seconds to give the Gin Kings a thrilling win in the renewal of the Manila Clasico.

Ginebra improved to 3-2 after beating Magnolia for the first time since the 2019 Governors’ Cup. The Hotshots came into the contest having won four consecutive games against the Gin Kings.

Brownlee finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and five blocks while Scottie Thompson also keyed the signature Ginebra rally to produce 14 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Jamie Malonzo added 18 points and 14 rebounds in his first appearance in the rivalry.

Ginebra erased a 58-43 deficit and 80-66, both came during the third quarter, leaving a Magnolia side stunned with the eventual outcome.

Paul Lee scored 22 while Rakocevic had 21 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for the Hotshots.

The Scores:

GINEBRA 103 — Brownlee 26, Malonzo 18, Thompson 14, Standhardinger 14, J.Aguilar 13, Pringle 6, Tenorio 5, Mariano 3, Gray 3, Pessumal 1, Pinto 0.

MAGNOLIA 97 — Lee 22, Rakocevic 21, Sangalang 13, Ahanmisi 11, Jalalon 11,

Abueva 6, Barroca 5, Dionisio 3, Dela Rosa 2, Reavis 2, Wong 1.

Quarters: 20-24, 41-53, 73-83, 103-97.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next