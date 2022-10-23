Sunday, October 23, 2022
HomeSportPBA: Ginebra rallies past Magnolia, Justin Brownlee comes up clutch
Sport

PBA: Ginebra rallies past Magnolia, Justin Brownlee comes up clutch

admin
By admin
0
39


Justin Brownlee Ginebra Magnolia PBA

Barangay Ginebra forward Justin Brownlee tries to get past Magnolia big man Nick Rakocevic during a game in the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at Mall of Asia Arena. PBA IMAGES

MANILA, Philippines—Barangay Ginebra overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Magnolia, 103-97, and hand the latter its first defeat in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup before 12,087 fans at Mall of Asia Arena.

Justin Brownlee’s jumper with 1:19 left in the fourth broke a 97-all tie before blocking a potential game-tying basket by Magnolia import Nick Rakocevic in the dying seconds to give the Gin Kings a thrilling win in the renewal of the Manila Clasico.

Ginebra improved to 3-2 after beating Magnolia for the first time since the 2019 Governors’ Cup. The Hotshots came into the contest having won four consecutive games against the Gin Kings.

Brownlee finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and five blocks while Scottie Thompson also keyed the signature Ginebra rally to produce 14 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Jamie Malonzo added 18 points and 14 rebounds in his first appearance in the rivalry.

Ginebra erased a 58-43 deficit and 80-66, both came during the third quarter, leaving a Magnolia side stunned with the eventual outcome.

Paul Lee scored 22 while Rakocevic had 21 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for the Hotshots.

The Scores:

GINEBRA 103 — Brownlee 26, Malonzo 18, Thompson 14, Standhardinger 14, J.Aguilar 13, Pringle 6, Tenorio 5, Mariano 3, Gray 3, Pessumal 1, Pinto 0.

MAGNOLIA 97 — Lee 22, Rakocevic 21, Sangalang 13, Ahanmisi 11, Jalalon 11,
Abueva 6, Barroca 5, Dionisio 3, Dela Rosa 2, Reavis 2, Wong 1.

Quarters: 20-24, 41-53, 73-83, 103-97.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleRohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Bromance Goes VIRAL as India Beat Pakistan By 4 Wickets at MCG
Next articleShivaji College to Recruit 101 Assistant Professors Posts. Deets Inside
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677