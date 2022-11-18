Friday, November 18, 2022
PBA: Ginebra shuts down Blackwater as Tim Cone gets 1000th win

Ginebra's Scottie Thompson. –PBA IMAGES

MANILA, Philippines–Barangay Ginebra put the clamps on the enemy in the third quarter and then held on the rest of the way to take down Blackwater, 98-84, in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Friday night.

The Gin Kings drew 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists from reigning Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson and a career-best 15 points from new guy Jeremiah Gray to rise to 6-2 in the leaderboard.

Ginebra also gifted head coach Tim Cone his 1000th victory in the pioneering pro league, something he hopes to quickly follow up against close pal and former Alaska deputy Chot Reyes this weekend.

“We’re hoping for 1,001 against TNT on Sunday. We’ll enjoy this for a few moments and then move on,” he said.

Cone wasn’t the only guy who made records in the contest, as resident backup Justin Brownlee reached 300 steals after putting up 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and four steals.

Jamie Malonzo and Christian Standhardinger finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the crowd darlings who are in the running for a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals.

Blackwater drew 20 points from rookie Ato Ular Trevis Jackson and Mike Ayonyon both finished in double figures, but with Cameron Krutwig scoring just 11, the Bossing absorbed their fifth-straight loss to drop to 3-7 in the midseason showcase.

