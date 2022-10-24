PBA: ‘Jaworski-like’: Scottie Thompson impresses Tim Cone anew

MANILA, Philippines—For his Sonny Jawroski-like workmanship, Barangay Ginebra ace and reigning Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson was crowned the Philippine Basketball Association Press Corps Player of the Week.

Thompson was among the heroes in the Gin Kings’ 103-97 Sunday night conquest of its sister team and fierce rival Magnolia before 12,087 animated souls at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Head coach Tim Cone heaped praises on his ward shortly after the victory that had the crowd darlings improving to 3-2 in the Commissioner’s Cup. The winningest PBA coach was also the first to make such a lofty comparison.

“I grew up watching Sonny Jaworski in the old Toyota days and early Ginebra days. I’ve never seen someone bring back a team like Sonny except tonight when Scottie brought us back,” he said.

“That was really Jaworski-like,” he went on.

Thompson, who was tentative for most of the game, finished with 14 points, six assists, and four rebounds that went with a steal to wind up +17 in efficiency.

He figured prominently in the fourth quarter, doing a little bit of everything, including scoring a short stab to give the crowd darlings a 97-93 edge that paved the way for Justin Brownlee who sealed the deal for the well-loved club.

“I said to myself while I was watching him on the floor, ‘Damn, he reminds me of Sonny!’ Cone recalled. “Going up the floor like that with the crowd behind him going through 2 or 3 guys?”

The Ginebra coach also put the comparison in perspective.

“Sonny was stronger and also bigger, for his time a 6-1, 6-2. I mean, that was like a power forward.

Remember, Manny Paner at the time was center at 6-3, 6-4. (Jaworski) was a big guy and was a character those days,” he said.

“Now, you have 6-10, 6-11 guys so Scottie has more to go through [against],” Cone added.

