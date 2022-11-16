PBA: Meralco continues resurgence with win over TNT

MANILA, Philippines—Meralco has put itself in contention for a quarterfinals berth in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday, extending its winning streak to three games after beating TNT, 97-91, at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Import KJ McDaniels and Raymond Almazan were the central figures in the victory that saw the Bolts tie the Tropang Giga at 4-5, a remarkable turnaround after struggling early in the conference.

McDaniels, who sparked Meralco’s run after replacing Johnny O’Bryant, had 26 points, 15 rebounds and four assists while Almazan was key on both ends of the floor, especially in the fourth, to produce 21 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Almazan cleans it up downlow! 90-86 Meralco with 4:01 to go. #PBAGameTayoDito pic.twitter.com/XeDiIzp4Vu — PBA (@pbaconnect) November 16, 2022

“This is a big win for us. Huge win,” Meralco coach Norman Black after his team spoiled the return of TNT counterpart Chot Reyes after the latter steered Gilas Pilipinas to a pair of road victories recently in the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

RR Pogoy and Poy Erram were also back from donning the national team jersey, but they too couldn’t help the Tropang Giga suffer their third defeat in the last four matches.

TNT also played with Mikey Williams, who was reinstated after he was suspended by management for several misconducts.

Williams appeared to have given the boost the Tropang Giga needed when he fired 15 of his 20 points in the first half that saw them gain a lead as high as 11 and 54-49 at intermission.

But Williams and the rest of TNT cooled off which enabled Meralco to turn things around.

The Scores:

MERALCO 97 — McDaniels 26, Almazan 21, Black 17, Quinto 13, Banchero 10, Maliksi 9, Pascual 1, Jose 0, Pasaol 0, Caram 0, Hodge 0.

TNT 91 — Oliver 25, M.Williams 20, Castro 19, Erram 10, Oftana 6, K.Williams 5, Pogoy 4, Khobuntin 2, Heruela 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Quarters: 21-23, 49-54, 73-74, 97-91.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next