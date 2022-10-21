PBA: Nicholson’s latest showing makes Bay Area coach’s job to choose even harder

MANILA, Philippines–Andrew Nicholson turned in another splendid outing on Friday night during Bay Area’s 130-76 crushing of hapless Terrafirma at PhilSports Arena on Friday.

The American import shot the basketball with deadly efficiency, putting up 37 points on a 13-for-18 shooting. He added 10 rebounds to his name to help the visiting Dragons to a 6-1 record in the Commissioner’s Cup.

He has been integral for nearly half of the club’s games thus far, and that is causing some problems for head coach Brian Goorjian.

“I don’t even want to think about it. I really don’t,” he said of the looming decision to determine who will Bay Area stick to for the remainder of the tournament.

The decision will come after the game against Meralco on Nov. 4, when both Nicholson and spitfire guard Myles Powell have each suited up for four games for the Dragons.

“It really isn’t a choice,” said Goorjian. “They’re both so great for the team and they’re both so good.”

Nicholson has been averaging 34.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, while Powell 35.8 points, eight rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.8 steals for Bay Area.

“I just have two special men in Myles and Andrew. Both of them you could see the strength of the team with Myles, and you could see the strength of the team—a different strength—with Nick.”

Going with Nicholson will give the Dragons the height advantage moving forward, but Powell provides an added dimension on defense which should be key come playoff time.

“I try not to think about it because it’ll ruin…” Goorjian said with a sigh. “I’m trying to enjoy my experience here and I don’t want to think about that. When I came here and when I recruited both of them, that was never a part of the agenda, never a part of the platform.”

“So I know it’s coming closer, but I’m not looking forward to that.”

After Meralco, Bay Area will be going through a densely-packed November schedule featuring Rain or Shine, NLEX, followed by heavyweights Magnolia and TNT.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next