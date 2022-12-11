PBA: No slowing down LA Tenorio after latest milestone

MANILA, Philippines—LA Tenorio did the math in his head on Saturday night and realized he could still reach Jimmy Alapag’s record for all-time three-pointers made in the PBA.

But he swiftly shelved the idea. Ginebra’s battle-hardened veteran, after all, knows what truly matters.

“I’m looking at the length of my career and so far, so good, right?” he told a pair of reporters on the heels of Barangay Ginebra’s 99-93 conquest of NorthPort at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City that had the Gin Kings advancing to the Commissioner’s Cup semifinals.

“But I’m really looking at it as rather than reaching the milestone, it’s them coming to me,” he went on. “So mainly, for me, if I play more games, that means I play a lot more playoff games—in the semis and in the Finals. There would be more chances of tabbing milestones.”

Tenorio, who finished with 14 points and keyed the crowd darlings’ fightback that night, ultimately matched James Yap’s 1,178 career triples which is the league’s third-best behind Alapag’s 1,250 and Allan Caidic’s 1,242.

Also the leader in consecutive games played, Tenorio is on pace to reach the top of that list within the next two years—or if Ginebra’s truly productive—by next season.

“I think more than the record, whenever I shoot shots we’re much more likely to win. And that’s what’s big for me,” he said.

Tenorio focusing on a larger goal couldn’t be more timely as Ginebra plays sister team and fierce rival Magnolia next in a best-of-five race that kicks off this Wednesday.

“I still can’t shake off how we started really bad in today’s game. Good thing we caught up, that we managed to do something about it,” the seven-time champion said of the contest that saw the Gin Kings trail by as many as 18.

“Based on my experience, we can’t win games whenever we start like that—and especially against the team that we’re going to play in the semifinals—Magnolia,” he added.

A picture of durability and excellence, Tenorio vows to continue sticking with a working formula.

“Thank God I’m still playing and at a high level, right? That’s how I’m looking at things now,” he said. “I’m looking at longevity and the quality of the games I’m playing.”

