PBA: Phoenix continues resurgence, adds woes to Meralco

MANILA, Philippines-Phoenix continued to rise from the ashes of a 0-3 start in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after defeating slumping Meralco, 89-82, on Wednesday at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Import Kaleb Wesson produced 23 points and 13 rebounds while rookies Encho Serrano and Tyler Tio once again delivered as the Fuel Masters moved in the middle of the pack following their third consecutive victory.

“Winning is the byproduct of what we’re doing,” said Fuel Masters coach Topex Robinson.

The surge came after Phoenix fell to NorthPort, Blackwater and guest team Bay Area in succession and its company dealing with a garnishment notice issued by a Batangas court over complaints of unpaid debts.

For the second straight time, Fuel Masters beat a pre-conference contender in the Bolts, who have now suffered their fourth defeat in five outings.

Wesson outperformed his more-decorated counterpart in Meralco’s Johnny O’Bryant, who only put up seven points on a miserable 2-of-17 shooting.

O’Bryant’s inconsistencies compounded Meralco’s struggles in the midseason conference, with Chris Newsome still out with an injured calf.

Bong Quinto’s career-high 22 points went for naught for the Bolts.

The Scores:

PHOENIX 89 — Wesson 23, Tio 14, Serrano 14, Jazul 12, Mocon 10, Anthony 6, Robles 2, Lojera 2, Lalata 2, Garcia 2, Adamos 2, Camacho 0, Muyang 0, Rios 0, Pascual 0.

MERALCO 82 — Quinto 22, Black 14, Maliksi 13, Hodge 7, O’Bryant 7, Almazan 6, Caram 6, Pasaol 5, Jose 2, Pascual 0, Hugnatan 0.

Quarters: 24-22, 47-38, 76-63, 89-82.

