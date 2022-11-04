PBA: Rain or Shine breathes fire into playoff hopes after escaping NorthPort

MANILA, Philippines–Rain or Shine escaped NorthPort by the skin of its teeth on Friday night, pocketing a 76-75 decision that had the club returning to the win column of the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The ElastoPainters returned to .500 behind the late-game heroics of import Steve Taylor Jr. who finished a team-best 20 points that went with 16 rebounds.

Anton Asistio chipped in 12 points while Santi Santillan 10 more as Rain or Shine bounced back from a tough 92-83 loss to Phoenix last week.

But more than the win, coach Yeng Guiao expressed delight over how the outing would mean for the young crew as it forges ahead under his leadership.

“More than anything else, it’s the experience and lesson. This will make a mark on them,” the tough-talking mentor said in the post-game presser.

And then there’s the fact that the win gives the ElastoPainters a fighting chance at tabbing a playoff spot.

“At 4-4, we now have a realistic chance to make the (next round),” Guiao said. “The youngsters just toiled for it. They just carved (the win) out.”

NorthPort drew 18 points from Robert Bolick and then 13 more from newcomer Will Navarro. Kevin Ferrer and import Prince Ibeh also finished in double digits which ultimately were for naught as the team’s slide extended to three games.

The Batang Pier dropped to 3-5 in the midseason showcase. On tap for coach Pido Jarencio and his wards are 3-3 NLEX.

Rain or Shine goes up against Bay Area next, the tournament leaders who were earlier stunned by undermanned Meralco, 92-89.

