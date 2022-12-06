PBA: Robert Bolick leads Commissioner’s Cup Best Player race

MANILA, Philippines–Leading the locals in production, NorthPort ace Robert Bolick has emerged as the frontrunner for the Best Player of the Conference in the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The Batang Pier guard has racked up 35.9 statistical points (SPs) after averaging 21.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists through the elimination phase (12 games).

At second is his former teammate and Barangay Ginebra’s latest pickup Jamie Malonzo, who turned in 31.9 SPs built on 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists that went with 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks.

Interestingly, the two are also set to figure prominently in the two club’s race-to-two quarterfinal showdown at PhilSports Arena which kicks off this Wednesday.

Not too far behind is reigning Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson, who has been racking up 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists spiked with 1.7 steals.

Neck-and-neck in the middle are Jio Jalalon of Magnolia who has registered 30.4 SPs and CJ Perez of San Miguel Beer, who has tallied 30.3.

At No. 9 is another Gin King in Christian Standhardinger, the 2019 Governors’ Cup BPC.

Also in the race are NLEX guard Don Trollano (No. 6), another Batang Pier in Arvin Tolentino (No. 7) Phoenix guard Javee Mocon (No. 8), and Converge guard Jeron Teng (No. 10).

Meanwhile, Road Warriors’ Earl Clark is pacing the Best Import race with 56.0 after averaging 32.3 points, 15.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals.

Converge’s Quincy Miller is close second with 55.3 SPs built on 29.4 points, 16.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 blocks, and 1.7 steals.

Barangay Ginebra’s beloved import Justin Brownlee is third overall (52.4 SPs) followed by Magnolia’s Nick Rakocevic (52.4), and then San Miguel Beer’s Devon Scott (52.3).

Candian Andrew Nicholson and American Myles Powell, like their local teammate at Bay Area, are all ineligible for the individual awards race in accordance with a prior agreement between the PBA and the East Asia Super League. The former has been averaging 38.5 points per contest while the latter 37.3—ranked 1st and 2nd, respectively—to lead the entire Commissioner’s Cup.

The BPC race, traditionally, becomes clearer when the tournament nears the championship series.

The last crowned Commissioner’s Cup BPC was TNT’s Jayson Castro. The Tropang Giga, however, are conspicuously absent in this edition of the midseason conference owing to their lowly 4-8 record (11th)

