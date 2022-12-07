PBA: San Miguel closes in on semis, dumps Converge

MANILA, Philippines–San Miguel Beer edged closer to securing a semifinals berth in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with a dominant display that took down Converge, 114-96, on Wednesday in their best-of-three quarterfinal series opener at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The big guns led by June Mar Fajardo came through right at the beginning for assistant Jorge Gallent, who called the shots with coach Leo Austria still out, and the Beermen cruised to a wire-to-wire victory.

Fajardo showed why he was severely missed during San Miguel’s loss to Converge in the eliminations, finishing with 19 points and 16 rebounds.

“The jelling of the team is much better now,” said Gallent, who since Austria’s absence has steered the Beermen to five consecutive wins, including the playoff opener.

“And the best part about it is that everybody’s healthy, everybody’s contributing, everybody’s doing their job and it’s nice to have a healthy team,” he added.

Game 2 is set at the same venue, with the Beermen hoping to progress into the last four against either the top seed Bay Area Dragons or the No. 8 Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

Import Devon Scott produced 23 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three assists in a much-improved showing from his maiden appearance for the Beermen which was also against the FiberXers.

CJ Perez topscored with 25 points and Terrence Romeo scored 13 in his second game since returning from a nine-month absence due to a back injury.

Import Quincy Miller scored 41 points but Converge, which impressed during the eliminations with its high-scoring offense created from an uptempo style of play, was held check by San Miguel’s right from the onset.

The Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 114 — Perez 25, Scott 23, Fajardo 19, Romeo 13, Lassiter 11, Enciso 8, Tautuaa 6, Ross 5, Cruz 4, Brondial 0.

CONVERGE 96 — Miller 41, Melecio 11, Arana 11, Tratter 10, Ahanmisi 7, Teng 5, DiGregorio 5, Ilagan 4, Stockton 2, Bulanadi 0, Tolomia 0, Racal 0, Ambohot 0.

Quarters: 21-13, 55-32, 88-65, 114-96.

