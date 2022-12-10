PBA: San Miguel downs Converge, advances to semis vs Bay Area

MANILA, Philippines—San Miguel Beer came out the gates hard and then kept it together the rest of the way on Saturday night to pocket a 120-107 victory over Converge in their best-of-three quarterfinal race at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Beermen—led by returning spitfire guard Terrence Romeo and import Devon Scott—raced to a 12-4 lead to open the contest and kept their feet on the pedal until the final buzzer to sweep the enemy and round out the Final Four cast of the midseason showcase.

“I’m just happy that the players found ways to bring (the game) up again,” said assistant coach Jorge Gallent, whose crew faces Bay Area next in the best-of-five semifinals that kick off this Wednesday at the same venue.

“We just have to match their intensity and we’ll be OK,” he added of the visitors.

Romeo, who is playing just his third game after a nine-month bout with back problems, led the way with 22 points, while Scott chipped in 20 more.

“I’m just doing the best with the minutes I am given for now,” said Romeo, the 2019 Finals Most Valuable Player. “I know I still have plenty of adjustments to apply.”

Five others, including cornerstone June Mar Fajardo, finished in double digits in a much-needed display of firepower that should come in handy when playing the top-seeded Dragons.

Converge drew 25 points from skipper Jeron Teng, while 24 more from import Quincy Miller who pulled within 112-103 with 2:37.

But with the FiberXers’ fightback taking shape only in the final period and the Beermen imposing their will, the young crew could only watch their once-promising campaign go down the drain.

Earlier, Barangay Ginebra punched its semifinal ticket, taking down NorthPort, 99-93.

