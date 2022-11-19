PBA: San Miguel posts crucial win, hangs on to defeat Phoenix

MANILA, Philippines—San Miguel Beer overcame Phoenix’s rally in the fourth quarter to pick up an all-important 108-104 victory in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Simon Enciso, Marcio Lassiter, import Devon Scott and CJ Perez made key baskets when the offense picked up down the stretch as the Beermen snapped a two-game skid to avoid falling further in the quarterfinal race.

The result put San Miguel in a three-way share of seventh to ninth places with TNT and Meralco at 4-5 with three games left in the eliminations.

“Every game now would be a knockout game for us. We just got to play 48 minutes of San Miguel basketball,” said assistant Jorge Gallent, who filled in after coach Leo Austria was placed under health and safety protocols.

Enciso topscored with 20 points on six threes, Scott had 18 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, Perez produced 16 points and Marcio Lassiter added 14 with four rainbow shots made for the Beermen.

Phoenix suffered its third straight defeat but kept an inside track at a quarters slot at 5-6 for the sixth spot. The Fuel Masters wrapped up their elimination round campaign on Nov. 26 against the Terrafirma Dyip.

The Fuel Masters erased a 13-point deficit to take the lead thrice in the final canto behind the timely offense of Jason Perkins, who had 11 of his 13 points in that stretch.

But Perkins couldn’t bring Phoenix back in front late, missing a running one-hand layup against Mo Tautuaa with San Miguel up 105-104 with 18 seconds to go.

Scott split his two charities to make a two-point game before Phoenix’s RJ Jazul missed a go-ahead three from beyond the three-point arc on the next possession.

The Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 108 — Enciso 20, Scott 18, Perez 16, Lassiter 14, Tautuaa 12, Cruz 11, Zamar 6, Manuel 4, Brondial 4, Herndon 3.

PHOENIX 104 — Mocon 18, Serrano 14, Tio 14, Perkins 13, Anthony 13, Wesson 10, Rios 9, Jazul 9, Camacho 2, Pascual 2, Manganti 0, Garcia 0.

Quarters: 32-30, 60-56, 78-72, 108-104.

