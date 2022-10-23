PBA: San Miguel snaps skid, beats NLEX

MANILA, Philippines—San Miguel Beer leaned on Marcio Lassiter’s hot shooting at the start before holding off NLEX, 124-116, to snap a two-game skid in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Lassiter dropped 18 of his 22 points in the first quarter before import Devon Scott, Vic Manuel, CJ Perez and Jericho Cruz kept the Road Warriors at bay in the fourth quarter to give the Beermen a 2-3 record in the eliminations.

The Beermen, still missing the services of star center June Mar Fajardo, redeemed themselves after suffering losses to the visiting Bay Area Dragons (113-87) the previous Sunday and the Converge FiberXers (106-102) last Friday.

“The morale is low [because of playing without June Mar], but I keep telling the team that we have to fight,” said coach Leo Austria.

Scott had 26 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his second game since replacing Diamond Stone as San Miguel’s import.

Manuel had 22 while Perez and Cruz added 15 and 14 as their baskets in the fourth backstopped Scott to prevent the Road Warriors’ comeback bid.

A high-scoring first quarter saw the Beermen take a 43-35 lead, with Lassiter making all of his points on six three-pointers.

Import Earl Clark’s game-high 40 points couldn’t propel NLEX to another upset, falling to 3-3 halfway into the elims.

The Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 124 — Scott 26, Lassiter 22, Manuel 22, Perez 16, Cruz 15, Tautuaa 14, Herndon 6, Ross 3, Enciso 0, Brondial 0.

NLEX 116 — Clark 40, Chua 23, Trollano 21, Nieto 12, Alas 10, Fonacier 3, Miranda 3, Varilla 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Rosales 0.

Quarters: 43-35, 66-57, 95-90, 124-116.

