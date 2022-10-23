Sunday, October 23, 2022
HomeSportPBA: San Miguel snaps skid, beats NLEX
Sport

PBA: San Miguel snaps skid, beats NLEX

admin
By admin
0
45


Marcio Lassiter San Miguel Beer PBA

Marcio Lassiter and the San Miguel Beermen celebrate during a game against the NLEX Road Warriors in the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup. PBA IMAGES

MANILA, Philippines—San Miguel Beer leaned on Marcio Lassiter’s hot shooting at the start before holding off NLEX, 124-116, to snap a two-game skid in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Lassiter dropped 18 of his 22 points in the first quarter before import Devon Scott, Vic Manuel, CJ Perez and Jericho Cruz kept the Road Warriors at bay in the fourth quarter to give the Beermen a 2-3 record in the eliminations.

The Beermen, still missing the services of star center June Mar Fajardo, redeemed themselves after suffering losses to the visiting Bay Area Dragons (113-87) the previous Sunday and the Converge FiberXers (106-102) last Friday.

“The morale is low [because of playing without June Mar], but I keep telling the team that we have to fight,” said coach Leo Austria.

Scott had 26 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his second game since replacing Diamond Stone as San Miguel’s import.

Manuel had 22 while Perez and Cruz added 15 and 14 as their baskets in the fourth backstopped Scott to prevent the Road Warriors’ comeback bid.

A high-scoring first quarter saw the Beermen take a 43-35 lead, with Lassiter making all of his points on six three-pointers.

Import Earl Clark’s game-high 40 points couldn’t propel NLEX to another upset, falling to 3-3 halfway into the elims.

The Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 124 — Scott 26, Lassiter 22, Manuel 22, Perez 16, Cruz 15, Tautuaa 14, Herndon 6, Ross 3, Enciso 0, Brondial 0.

NLEX 116 — Clark 40, Chua 23, Trollano 21, Nieto 12, Alas 10, Fonacier 3, Miranda 3, Varilla 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Rosales 0.

Quarters: 43-35, 66-57, 95-90, 124-116.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleAmitabh Bachchan Suffers Serious Injury Rushed To Hospital
Next articleOla Is A Hardworking Company Not Here to Have Nice Easy Time Says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677