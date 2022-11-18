PBA: Terrafirma stuns NLEX to end 25-game losing skid

MANILA, Philippines–Terrafirma overcame NLEX with a 124-114 win in overtime on Friday afternoon to finally arrest its horrendous losing streak dating back to the last PBA season.

Import Lester Prosper dropped 50 points, 19 rebounds, and five assists, helping the Dyip snap a 25-game slide at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

“Finally, we’ve broken the curse,” said coach Johenedel Cardel, who heaved a sigh of relief before taking the podium in the post-game presser.

Terrafirma actually averted disaster, holding off a desperate enemy in NLEX who were also eager to get out of a four-game slide and enjoyed leads as big as 17 points in the contest.

Already eliminated from playoff contention, the Dyip still notched a key win that should help replenish the club’s belief according to its resident import.

“(This) means a lot for morale. We’ve been taking a hit. In the past games, we were losing, but we were fighting. But during the third quarter, we tend to be lackadaisical,” Prosper said.

“We’re coming together now. I’m glad that we’re able to stop this funk we’re in,” he added.

Juami Tiongson chipped in 18 points, Eric Camson 15, while Gelo Alolino 10 as the club improved to 1-9 in the midseason showcase.

NLEX got the goods from reinforcement Earl Clark, who had 45 points. Don Trollano had 26, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser 22, while Kris Rosales had 12 more as the Frankie Lim-mentored crew dropped to 3-7.

Terrafirma, whose last win was against Blackwater on Feb. 12, 2022, plays San Miguel next. The Dyip then wraps up their campaign against Phoenix.

Next for NLEX, meanwhile, are Barangay Ginebra and then Meralco.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next