PBA: Tim Cone wants ‘better 48 minutes’ from Ginebra after escape act vs San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines-Down one star, Barangay Ginebra persisted all of Sunday night, clawing back from holes as deep as 19 points to stun San Miguel Beer, 97-96, to move up in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup standings.

Coach Tim Cone was delighted to have pulled through against the ridiculously deep Beermen side, but the seasoned coach knows that there are much more sustainable ways to secure a victory.

“We can’t be winning games like this,” he told the Inquirer while shaking his head as he made his way out of Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

“We got to play a better 48 minutes and not just a good six or eight minutes at the end of the game,” he added. “You only catch fire once in a while.”

Heroes abounded for the Christian Standhardinger-less Gin Kings during the clash, with resident import Justin Brownlee leading the charge with 33 points. Jamie Malonzo and Japeth Aguilar also finished in double digits while making key plays down the stretch.

But they were no bigger than reigning Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson, who hit the game-winning three with 4.8 ticks left to give the beloved franchise its fifth win in seven outings.

“I think he’s just got no pressure,” Cone said of his ward. “I think he’s really become comfortable in those situations and making those big shots.”

Thompson said it was sheer luck that he hit that triple over the outstretched hands of San Miguel import Devon Scott.

“It’s quite the feeling, but as coach said, we can’t be winning games like this one,” he said. “We still have a lot of adjustments to do, and a number of plays to get used to. I’m just thankful that we’re getting what we all wanted, which is collecting as many wins as possible.”

“This (momentum) prepares us going into the playoffs, and it also gives us a neat spot (in the race),” he went on.

As things stand, Barangay Ginebra is now fourth in the Commissioner’s Cup. The Gin Kings are on track for a best-of-three series in the quarterfinals and remain in contention for a twice-to-beat incentive.

San Miguel, meanwhile, dropped to 3-4 and is holding on to that No. 9 spot while waiting for June Mar Fajardo, who continues to recover from a procedure to repair his injured throat.

Cone will be leaving the Gin Kings to deputy Richard del Rosario’s care as he helps out Chot Reyes and Gilas Pilipinas in a pair of Fiba games in the Middle East, but he remains steadfast in the belief that his charges will remain sharp until he gets back for PBA duty.

“As long as we stay locked in at practice,” Cone said. “As long as these guys come to practice every day and work, then I think they can keep the momentum going. When you get kampante (complacent) and you relax, that’s when you lose your momentum.”

