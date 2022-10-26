PBA: Undermanned San Miguel dominates NorthPort

ANTIPOLO CITY — Shorthanded San Miguel Beer posted back-to-back wins for the first time in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after drubbing NorthPort, 104-86, on Wednesday at Ynares Center here.

Import Devon Scott posted 25 points and 16 rebounds in another strong showing as the Beermen showed signs of rising up in the ranks after improving to 3-3 halfway into the eliminations.

The Philippine Cup champions prevailed with little trouble despite missing the services of veterans Marcio Lassiter and Chris Ross.

Lassiter was placed under health and safety protocols after a sizzling shooting display early in the Beermen’s win over the NLEX Road Warriors last Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena while Ross had a swollen knee.

San Miguel had been missing the services of Terrence Romeo since the Philippine Cup with a back problem and June Mar Fajardo, who sat out for the fourth straight game after a throat procedure.

Simon Enciso and Robbie Herndon added 14 and 11 points during the match that saw San Miguel lead by as much as 25.

NorthPort fell to 3-4 following back-to-back defeats, preventing new signing William Navarro from starting off its PBA campaign on a winning note.

WATCH: Will Navarro warms up before his first appearance for NorthPort against San Miguel Beer.Navarro signed a contract earlier this week after being barred by the SBP to play in the Korean Basketball League. | via Jonas Terrado Posted by Inquirer Sports on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Navarro, who signed with the Batang Pier after a saga that began when he was barred by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to play in South Korea, scored 14 points off the bench.

The scores:

SAN MIGUEL 104 — Scott 25, Perez 15, Enciso 14, Cruz 14, Herndon 11, Tautuaa 9, Manuel 6, Zamar 6, Brondial 2, Canete 2, Faundo 0.

NORTHPORT 86 — Ibeh 16, Navarro 14, Bolick 10, Balanza 8, Ayaay 8, Tolentino 6, Ferrer 6, Chan 5, Salado 5, Santos 3, Caperal 3, Calma 2, Taha 0, Vigil 0.

Quarters: 26-16, 47-32, 78-61, 104-86.

Read Next