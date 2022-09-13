PCA Reports 40% Ticket Sales For India vs Australia T20I Despite Online Glitch On Day 1

The IS Bindra PCA International Stadium in Mohali opened ticket sales for the September 20 T20 match between India and Australia on Monday, with supporters facing many glitches throughout the day as they tried to book their seats.

As per the details, Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), 40% of tickets of the 27,000-capacity for the next India-Australia T20I via online ticketing platform Paytm/Insider.

IS Bindra PCA International Stadium Will Host India vs Australia First T20I

Tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Sunday, September 11th.

The date of online ticket sales was pushed back by a day after Sunday was declared a day of national mourning following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Despite the delays and probing glitches on the online portal, about half of the 27,000-capacity stadium was sold out.

Get ready to buy your tickets for India vs Australia – T20 Match 🏏 Online sale of tickets will start from September 11 at Insider/Patym app. Only Students tickets at discounted rate @ Rs 300 are available at PCA counters (Student ID is required).#IndvAus @gulzarchahal @BCCI pic.twitter.com/QIyDBkxqnl — Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) September 9, 2022

Explaining the structure of ticket sales, Dilsher Khanna, secretary of the PCA, told The Indian Express:

“We have sold around 40 per cent of the capacity of the IS Bindra PCA International Stadium through online sales already. This was the first lot of tickets allocated to the online platform on Monday.”

“The PCA will offer the remaining 10 per cent of the total ticket sale on Tuesday, ten percent on Wednesday, and ten percent on Thursday.”

PCA decided to switch their ticket sales completely online, with the stadium only granting tickets to those who qualified under the student category.

“The rest 30 per cent of tickets are the student tickets, which will be sold through counters at the stadium, and complimentary passes. We will ask the online platforms about the lag/delay in the ticketing process today and hopefully it will be resolved, ”Khanna added.

The first match between India and Australia will be played at the IS Bindra International Stadium in Mohali, and the remaining two matches will be played in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

Australia has won their last three T20Is against India away from home, including a 2-0 series win here in 2019. However, India won the last match between the two teams in March 2016 in Mohali.

