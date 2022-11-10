Thursday, November 10, 2022
Sport

Pique, Shakira reach agreement on child custody after break-up

Barcelona's Gerard Pique with Shakira and their children arrive at the Balloon World Cup

Barcelona’s Gerard Pique with Shakira and their children arrive at the Balloon World Cup. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA—Football player Gerard Pique and Colombian pop star Shakira have reached an agreement over the custody of their two children following the break-up of their 11-year relationship earlier this year, Shakira’s representative in Spain said on Tuesday.

The details of the agreement would be revealed later on Tuesday, the representative said.

According to local newspaper La Vanguardia, the agreement specifies that their sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, will move to Miami with their mother.

Shakira Mebarak, 45, and FC Barcelona defender Pique, 35, were together since 2011 but never married. They met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when he featured in the music video for Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”, the tournament’s official song.

They made public the end of their relationship in a June statement.

The custody agreement was reached one week after Pique announced his imminent retirement from professional football and departure from FC Barcelona.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is facing a trial over alleged tax fraud charges in Spain after she lost an appeal on May 26. Prosecutors claim she failed to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($14.48 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

