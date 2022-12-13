Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery—reports

By admin
Cade Cunningham Pistons NBA

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after a foul call in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on November 02, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images/AFP

Detroit Pistons combo guard and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham needs season-ending surgery on his left shin, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Cunningham sustained a stress fracture to his shin and has been sidelined since Nov. 9. The decision comes after several weeks of rest, consultations and discussions, per the reports. He’s expected to be fully recovered and ready for the 2023-24 season.

Cunningham’s second NBA season ends after just 12 games. He was averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Cunningham finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2021-22 behind Scottie Barnes (Raptors) and Evan Mobley (Cavaliers) after averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

