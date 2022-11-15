PLDT’s chase of semis berth goes down to its last game

PLDT got the job done on Tuesday after Elena Samoilenko exploded for 27 points in a 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 victory over sister team Cignal at Smart Araneta Coliseum as the High Speed Hitters stayed on course toward bagging a semifinal seat in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

They need to put that result behind them now as what they have worked for to stay alive in the playoff race will not matter on Thursday unless they win in straight sets over Cherry Tiggo also in the first game of a double header at 2:30 p.m. at Mall of Asia Arena.

“We’re still hoping to make the semis,” coach George Pascua, whose challenge on a foot fault on Cignal’s Rachel Anne Daquis on a back row attack wrapped up the match in two hours and 19 minutes, said in Filipino. “But we will need a 3-0 win [over the Crossovers].”

While PLDT didn’t move at seventh place with a 3-4 record, the victory narrowed the gap between the fourth-running F2 Logistics (3-2) and joint fifth placers Choco Mucho and Cignal, which dropped to 3-3, with three playdates left in the single round season-ending conference.

Creamline, the Grand Slam-seeking side, and Cherry Tiggo already booked the first two semifinals seats with Petro Gazz within a win of joining them.

The High Speed Hitters won the first two sets and looked headed for a cruise until they gave the HD Spikers a chance with some lackluster play in the third frame.

“Good game in the first and second sets, good concentration. But we were a bit loose in the third, not good receive and reception,” said Samoilenko, the towering Russian who had 23 points off kills. INQ

