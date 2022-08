The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Sudhir for winning Gold Medal in para powerlifting men’s heavyweight event at Commonwealth Games 2022.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“A great start to the CWG 2022 para-sports medal count by Sudhir! He wins a prestigious Gold and shows yet again his dedication and determination. He has been consistently performing well on the field. Congratulations and best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours.”