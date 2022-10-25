POC begins Paris training base hunt for PH Olympians

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has begun laying the groundwork for a successful stint in Paris 2024 by hunting for a training facility for key national athletes in the host city.

The training facility will serve as the training base for athletes from weightlifting, boxing and gymnastics and those from other sports who the POC will tag as a medal contender.

These athletes—potentially the likes of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and Asian weightlifting champion Vanessa Sarno, gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena—will fly to Paris, France, one month before the Olympics opens and will pitch camp in the facility of the POC’s choice.

“I personally inspected the venues to make sure they’re fitted to the needs of our athletes,” said POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino. “We want a 3-in-1 facility, at least 10 minutes to and from the athletes’ accommodation, which should also be equipped with a kitchen.”

The POC is rushing to close the deal on the best facility that meets Tolentino’s standards and has already opened talks with French sports officials to help in the search.

“It’s not only us who’s making a reservation for a training facility, but several other countries as well,” Tolentino said. “It’s first come, first served so we’re making sure we get the best one for our athletes.”

Understandably, priority will be given to athletes like Diaz, who made history by becoming the first Filipino Olympic gold medal winner when she ruled her weight class in Tokyo, Japan, last year. Yulo is a cinch to establish a training base in the facility as well, having won world championship gold medals to establish his status as a podium favorite in gymnastics. Also being eyed to train in the facility is Obiena, who ranks No. 3 in the world among pole vaulters.

Obiena is already based in Europe and will be using a specialized program set by legendary Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov.

The country’s national boxers will also be prioritized. Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam won silver medals in Tokyo while Eumir Marcial took home a bronze.

