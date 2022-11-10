Poised HD Spikers trim Angels, stay in semis hunt

Cignal survived a true test of character and boosted its chances of advancing to the semifinals as bonus after the HD Spikers bucked the loss of a two-set lead to clip hard-luck Petro Gazz, 25-22, 34-32, 15-25, 16-25, 15-13, on Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The local HD Spikers got the job done even with import Tai Bierria sitting out the final half of the fifth set as they gain the confidence heading into the homestretch of the eliminations with the battle for semifinal berths down for the last two slots among five teams.

“We slowed down and our performance took a dip in the third and fourth sets. Good thing, we were able to win,” said HD Spikers coach Shaq delos Santos in Filipino. “Despite the miscues [in the third and fourth sets], what’s important was how they responded and we kept our chance to make it to the top four.”

The win upped Cignal’s record to 3-2, now tied for third with the Angels and idle F2. Choco Mucho is at a level 3-3 and still in it, with PLDT also fanning its hopes of advancing after a 25-11, 25-21, 25-29 ripping of newcomer Akari. The High Speed Hitters rose to 2-4, while Akari all but bowed out with a 2-5 record.

Rachel Anne Daquis took Bierria’s spot on the floor late in the fifth set, and it was a magical move from Delos Santos as the veteran had a big block on MJ Philips that gave the HD Spikers match point.

Delos Santos also used the challenge system well, when he contested a called out ball and won to knot the count at 13 and set up the heroics of Daquis and Roselyn Doria, who had an ace to end the match in two hours and 36 minutes.

“We were lucky to get a [successful challenge]. We knew that the ball bounced, but it barely hit the line. But it was crucial as it was our turning point to recover in the fifth set,” said Delos Santos.

Bierria finished with 19 points from her 18 spikes. Ces Molina shone off the bench with 13. INQ

Read Next