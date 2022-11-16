Prisilla Rivera relishes playing in front of Filipino fans, wants to play here anew

MANILA, Philippines — Akari may have failed to reach the semifinals in its first Premier Volleyball League (PVL) tournament but Prisilla Rivera enjoyed her time with her younger teammates, proving she can still play at a high level at age 37.

The veteran spiker from Dominican Republic ended her first stint in the Philippines with a bang as she exploded for 32 points in Akari’s 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22 victory over F2 Logistics sans Kalei Mau in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference on Tuesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The three-time Olympian dedicated her final game of the season to Filipino fans, writing “Thank you Philippines fans” with a heart on the athletic tape wrapped around her hand.

“I am very grateful for the opportunities that God has given me at almost 38 years of age and very happy that I got to play in the Philippines, surrounded by people with an incalculable human quality and by fans who have motivated me day after day to give my all. Better of me, an experience without a doubt that I would repeat again, thank you my dear Filipino fans,” Rivera posted on Instagram after pouring in 29 spikes and three blocks.

Akari’s Brazilian coach Jorge Souza de Brito is honored to coach a player like Rivera, who was a great leader to her young team and also a great example to the whole Philippine volleyball community.

“As we bond in the team. We got her to really be the perfect (girl) to bond the team. And she’s been doing this since she came here. In every movement, every skill she does inside the court, it shows to all our players, not only for our team but for the other teams, the guys in the national team,” said de Brito. “I’m proud to coach her this season and I guess maybe in the future we can get her here again.”

Rivera scored a total of 206 points in eight games, highlighted with a record-setting 44 points against Choco Mucho last November 3, to give the Power Chargers a 3-5 finish in their maiden PVL campaign.

The Dominican spiker has yet to decide on her next stint as she is set to come home to her country but the Akari coach said they want Rivera back next season as the PVL looks to bring back the Reinforced Conference as the season-opening tournament in 2023.

Rivera said it still depends but she expressed her desire to play again for Akari after having a great time in her first PVL experience.

“She says she’s so happy to play in this league, very well organized and of course she wants to be in the finals next time,” said De Brito, translating Rivera’s answer to the press. “She loves them (fans). They make the days here really, really happy. Now she got a lot of fans from the Philippines and I’m sure, there’ll be much more in the future.”

