PVL: ‘Always ready’ Shola Alvarez gives F2 Logistics a boost

MANILA, Philippines — Shola Alvarez proved she is always to deliver for F2 Logistics whenever her number gets called in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

In the absence of Kalei Mau, the former NCAA MVP stepped up from the Cargo Movers’ bench in sweeping the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20, for their second straight win on Tuesday at Philsports Arena.

The Jose Rizal University product, who filled in Mau’s position, delivered six points and seven receptions in her first game back from health and safety protocols, which caused her to miss their past two games.

Alvarez said she just followed coach Benson Bocboc’s order to stay ready always.

“It’s a big part that coach Boc has been telling us to stay ready always. So I always keep that in mind. I’m always ready anytime coach calls my number from the bench. I’m just glad that everyone stepped up and contributed to winning this game,” said Alvarez, who subbed in for starter Tin Tiamzon, in Filipino.

The F2 Logistics coach said do-it-all spiker. exceeded his expectations in her comeback.

“She played above average on her return. But I’m expecting more from her. Of course, Shola is still new to our team. She hasn’t shown her full potential yet. We’re still waiting for that but it will come out anytime soon,” said Bocboc in Filipino.

Bocboc said they are hopeful that Mau would come back from her undisclosed injury on Saturday against Petro Gazz at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna. But he is confident that Alvarez and others will always be ready.

“Hopefully, she’ll be back the next game but we have to wait for the advice of the team physicians. Everyone from our team is ready,” he said.

