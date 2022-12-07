Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeSportPVL: Alyssa Valdez doesn't need surgery for knee injury, says Creamline
Sport

PVL: Alyssa Valdez doesn’t need surgery for knee injury, says Creamline

admin
By admin
0
52


Alyssa Valdez Creamline Cool Smashers PVL

An injured Alyssa Valdez watches on the bench during Creamline’s bronze medal match against Chery Tiggo in the PVL Reinforced Conference. PVL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Alyssa Valdez will not need to undergo surgery on her right knee, Creamline announced Wednesday.

The Cool Smashers captain, however, will need several weeks to recover from the injury she sustained in the third set against Chery Tiggo in the PVL Reinforced Conference on Tuesday at Philsports Arena.

“Creamline Cool Smashers management would like to inform everyone that after reviewing the MRI results, doctors have advised several weeks of rest and rehabilitation for our captain. Thank God that no surgery will be needed,” the team said in a statement.

Valdez hurt her knee after hitting the floor hard while going for a dig with Creamline ahead, 6-3, in the third set. The three-time MVP finished with 10 points.

Despite Valdez’s exit, the Cool Smashers went on to beat the Crossovers, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, and claim the bronze.

She was offered to go to the hospital right away but opted to stay and support her teammates from the bench while her swollen knee was wrapped up in ice. She was able to walk with a knee immobilizer before going to Makati Medical Center.

Valdez, who won the conference’s 1st Best Outside Spiker, was seen having dinner wearing an immobilizer on Kathryn Bernardo’s Instagram story.

The 29-year-old Valdez may not be forced to miss any games for Creamline with the PVL looking to open its new season in February 2023.

The Creamline management also assured the best possible treatment for Valdez.

“Management will ensure that Alyssa gets the best possible care and treatment for her to come back stronger in due time,” the team said. “We thank everyone for the love and well-wishes. Let’s continue to keep Alyssa in our prayers.”

Creamline ruled the first two conferences before settling for third place in the season-ending tournament.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous article
Kejriwal Says Need Blessings of PM Modi, Cooperation From All to Improve City
Next article
Sula Vineyards, India’s Largest Winemaker, To Go IPO Route Soon: Check Details
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
52
Previous article
Kejriwal Says Need Blessings of PM Modi, Cooperation From All to Improve City
Next article
Sula Vineyards, India’s Largest Winemaker, To Go IPO Route Soon: Check Details
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677