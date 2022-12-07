PVL: Alyssa Valdez doesn’t need surgery for knee injury, says Creamline

MANILA, Philippines — Alyssa Valdez will not need to undergo surgery on her right knee, Creamline announced Wednesday.

The Cool Smashers captain, however, will need several weeks to recover from the injury she sustained in the third set against Chery Tiggo in the PVL Reinforced Conference on Tuesday at Philsports Arena.

“Creamline Cool Smashers management would like to inform everyone that after reviewing the MRI results, doctors have advised several weeks of rest and rehabilitation for our captain. Thank God that no surgery will be needed,” the team said in a statement.

Valdez hurt her knee after hitting the floor hard while going for a dig with Creamline ahead, 6-3, in the third set. The three-time MVP finished with 10 points.

Despite Valdez’s exit, the Cool Smashers went on to beat the Crossovers, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, and claim the bronze.

She was offered to go to the hospital right away but opted to stay and support her teammates from the bench while her swollen knee was wrapped up in ice. She was able to walk with a knee immobilizer before going to Makati Medical Center.

Valdez, who won the conference’s 1st Best Outside Spiker, was seen having dinner wearing an immobilizer on Kathryn Bernardo’s Instagram story.

The 29-year-old Valdez may not be forced to miss any games for Creamline with the PVL looking to open its new season in February 2023.

The Creamline management also assured the best possible treatment for Valdez.

“Management will ensure that Alyssa gets the best possible care and treatment for her to come back stronger in due time,” the team said. “We thank everyone for the love and well-wishes. Let’s continue to keep Alyssa in our prayers.”

Creamline ruled the first two conferences before settling for third place in the season-ending tournament.

Read Next