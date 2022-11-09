PVL: Alyssa Valdez relishes finally playing against F2 despite loss

MANILA, Philippines — In her first game back at Smart Araneta Coliseum since losing her final UAAP game six years ago, Alyssa Valdez absorbed the same result to a club team, mostly composed of the La Salle team that took down Ateneo in the Season 78 Finals Game 3.

The three-time PVL MVP had a Deja Vu at the Big Dome as Creamline blew a two-set lead and absorbed its first defeat of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the hands of F2 Logistics, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 11-15, on Tuesday before a nearly 10,000 crowd.

“Welcome to Araneta,” said Valdez in jest shortly after the Cool Smashers’ first defeat in six games. “The last time I played here was very memorable, my last year in the UAAP. And it wasn’t a good memory also.”

“But I’ve learned from that. Like now, the result wasn’t the result we wanted as a team, also. But definitely, even we keep on saying this, we will learn from this kind of game. We’re just really gonna work harder after this game,” she added.

Kianna Dy proved to be a thorn in her side as the Season 78 Finals MVP, once again, played as a tormentor in their first professional duel, this time, nailing six of the Cargo Movers’ 14 blocks to finish with 18 points.

“Kianna was really efficient today and she got six blocks. She was also blocking our import (Yeliz Basa). We all know Kianna. More than a veteran, she’s also one of their go-to players even during our time in college. She knows how to play in big games and she showed it,” said Valdez in Filipino. “For sure, we will work on the little things and some adjustments we have to make in our next games and if ever we face them again.”

Besides Dy, Lindsay Stalzer and Kalei Mau also rose to the occasion in the first-ever Creamline-F2 Logistics match, where the former Lady Spikers Kim Fajardo, Ara Galang, and Dawn Macandili also delivered to stun the Grand Slam-seeking Cool Smashers.

PVL Reinforced Conference: Creamline Alyssa Valdez is taking Creamline’s tough five-set loss to F2 Logistics in stride.The three-time PVL MVP played at the Big Dome for the first time since the UAAP Season 78 women’s volleyball Finals Game 3, where Ateneo yielded to La Salle. Posted by Inquirer Sports on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

EXCITING RIVALRY

The Creamline skipper admitted they had a lot of lapses that’s why they failed to close out their 2-0 lead, allowing F2 Logistics to fire 14 aces against them, being the best receiving team so far in this tournament.

“We really had a lot of lapses as a team in today’s game. We were really up two sets. For sure, the first ball, and F2 really made a huge momentum shift with their blocking, floor defense, and attacks. And we have to give it to them,” she said. They really prepared well, and we fell short today. It’s so nice. Honestly, it’s very nice to play against F2. This is our first time to meet them, and we hope we gave them a good fight in today’s game.”

The only good thing in Valdez’s losing return at the Big Dome was it’s not a winner-take-all game as the Cool Smashers have already clinched a semifinal berth with a 5-1 record.

The Cool Smashers are taking the tough loss in stride.

“I think everyone really accepted the loss today. It doesn’t end today. Tomorrow is another day to start and practice. We have remaining games. So everyone really accepted it, wholeheartedly. That’s why I think it’s nice to keep on moving forward,” she said.

Valdez has a chance to create winning memories at the coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City as Creamline battles the also-ran United Auctioneers-Army on Saturday before wrapping up its elimination round campaign against Choco Mucho on Thursday next week at Mall of Asia Arena.

“Knowing our team, I think you guys all know we’re all competitive. And winning is something that we need also. Even if we’re always winning, we also want to actually gauge our performance in these last few matches,” Valdez said. “Because in the next round, we still have to perform better. We have to keep on learning. And it’s always nice to have this kind of wake-up call as a team. Because we need it even we had a lot of experiences as a club. Once in a while, it’s nice to have this experience also for us to be more motivated and inspired.”

Read Next