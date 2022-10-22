PVL: Choco Mucho’s Odina Aliyeva clarifies Instagram post after message from fan

MANILA, Philippines — In a now-deleted Instagram story, Choco Mucho import Odina Aliyeva cleared the air after some of the fans of Deanna Wong misunderstood her other Story about setter Jem Ferrer.

The Uzbek-Azerbaijan hitter on Friday shared Ferrer’s Instagram Story — a graphic card of Aliyeva and Kat Tolentino–with a caption: “My f… setter @jemferrer.”

A few hours later, Aliyeva shared a screenshot of a fan sending her a direct message saying, “You better watch out what you post for especially when you are bias to your setter. Deanna did better too. Be sensitive too.”

The 32-year-old said the fan didn’t understand the inside jokes between her and Wong and Ferrer.

“You and many fans who think the same as you do not understand our jokes between me, (Deanna) and Jem. It is more important for me that they understand this. And (Deanna and Jem) know that I love them both. So relax,” Aliyeva.

Ferrer then shared her teammate’s story, encouraging the fans to relax. But both Instagram stories of the Flying Titans have already been deleted.

Aliyeva erupted for 30 points in Choco Mucho’s 25-27, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 17-15 victory over PLDT for their second straight win in three games in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Thursday at Philsports Arena.

Wong and Ferrer have been taking turns for the Flying Titans’ playmaker role. The younger Ateneo product struggled in their three-set loss to Petro Gazz with only nine excellent sets. Ferrer, a member of the Blue Eagles’ Fab Five, was a revelation in her first start, dishing out 20 excellent sets in beating F2 Logistics in four sets last week.

Wong had 10 excellent sets off the bench in their five-set triumph over PLDT.

Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro shared during their post-match interview last Thursday that Aliyeva is “straightforward but fun to be with” which makes her an excellent leader to the Flying Titans.

“What’s important for me is her leadership on and off the court. She’s really a straightforward girl. She will really tell what she wants to say but what’s important is we learn from her,” said Almadro.

Read Next